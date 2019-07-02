Firefighters on the 80-acre 1620 Road Fire continued efforts mopping-up adjacent to the fireline over the weekend, said Oregon Department of Forestry Spokeswomen Christie Shaw.
“Securing this perimeter ensures that fire will not move outside the line,” said a press release. “The fire is 100 percent contained, with 95 percent under control. The fire burned primarily within a young timber stand with old logging slash. There were no structures threatened or destroyed and no injuries were reported on the fire.”
On Saturday evening, the fire was transitioned back to the local unit to continue work mopping-up the interior of the fire. Firefighters will be gridding for areas of heat working through unburned fuels and removing fire hose and equipment from the fireline. This work will continue through the beginning of next week. Once complete, the fire will continue to be monitored.
Resources on the fire include contract hand crews and a tender as well as contract and ODF fire engines.
Cooperators who assisted on this fire include a Type 3 organization from Central Oregon Fire Management Service, firefighting resources from Parkdale Fire Department, USFS Mt. Hood National Forest, USFS Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, other ODF Fire Districts, various contractors and Oregon Department of Corrections.
For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.
