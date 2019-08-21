Hood River Rotary Club is seeking candidates to study abroad with Rotary Youth Exchange.
Applicants must be sophomores in high school as of September 2019. Both short-term and long-term programs are available. Long-term exchanges occur during the 2020-2021 academic year; short-term exchanges take place the summer of 2020.
In both cases, students are matched with Rotary-approved families in Europe, Asia or South America. The short-term exchanges last about four weeks and are reciprocal; any American who is hosted abroad must host their foreign counterpart in return.
Long-term exchange families are also encouraged to host a foreign student for approximately 100 days, but it is not mandatory.
Applicants must complete an application, submit a short essay and have a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Interested students should send an email to the Hood River Rotary Club Youth Exchange Officer, Jean Sheppard, at Jean.sheppard@icloud.com.
Applications are due no later than Sept. 13.
By Sept. 30, Rotary will select one long-term exchange student and one alternate long-term exchange student. The number of short-term exchange students is not limited.
The long-term exchange fee is paid by the club; the short-term exchange fee is $450. Both exchanges require payment for airfare and spending money.
Financial assistance and fundraising opportunities are available based on need, said a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.