A2 rotary scholars.JPG

2019 Rotary scholars

 Photo by Kirby Neumann-Rea

The 2019 Hood River Rotary Scholarship recipients pose on the deck at Riverside Grill at Best Western Plus Hood River Inn June 13 after the annual scholarship luncheon. Front row, from left: Alison Thompson, Jamie Robinson, Izzy Starr, Marena Decker, Andrea Quintana and Estafani Reyes; back row, from left: Marshall Bailey, Chad Klaas, Kyle Brown, Carter Rigert and Alex Petshow.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.