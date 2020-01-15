SAIF is offering 29 free ag safety seminars in 17 cities across Oregon, continuing through March. Nine of the seminars will be presented entirely in Spanish, including in Hood River and The Dalles.
This article corrects dates for Spanish-language seminars published in an article earlier this month.
This year’s seminars will focus on four topics: Respiratory personal protective equipment, working at elevation, safety leadership for anyone, and incident analysis — a structured process for identifying what happened and reducing recurrence of injuries moving forward. In March, SAIF will also offer webinars online in English and, new this year, Spanish.
The seminars are designed primarily for people working in agriculture but are open to anyone interested in ag safety and health — they don’t have to be insured by SAIF.
English seminars will be Jan. 22 at The Fort Dalles Readiness Center and Feb. 12 at Hood River County Fairgrounds. Spanish seminars will be Feb. 13 in Hood River, and Jan. 23 in The Dalles.
All will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and lunch will be provided.
Employers with small ag businesses who attend the seminar, or watch the webinars, will meet OSHA’s instructional requirement — one of four requirements that exempt small agricultural operations from random OSHA inspections.
Three hours of technical and one hour of business continuing education credits will be offered if approved by the Landscape Contractors Board. More information at www.saif.com/agseminars.
