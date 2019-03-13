Gov. Kate Brown was special guest at the 2019 “Gorgeous Night” at Mission Mill in Salem on March 6.
The event is a chance to showcase Gorge businesses and industry and visitor attractions, hosted by bi-state regional advocacy group One Gorge.
High-tech, agricultural, aviation, forestry and outdoor recreation industries were highlighted, according to Port of Hood River Communications Manager Genevieve School.
“The event was a success, with a packed house, food and prizes, and just enough clear asphalt to make the drive from the Gorge wonderfully uneventful,” she said. Scholl thanked hosts Rep. Daniel Bonham of The Dalles and Hood River’s Rep. Anna Williams and Sen. Chuck Thomsen (who was unable to attend due to family matters).
Event organizers were Mark Johnson, Tammara Tippel, Genevieve Scholl, Don Mann, Sally Moore, Jan McCartan, Brittany Berge and Tamara Kaufman.
