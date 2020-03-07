Sen. Chuck Thomsen (R-Hood River) is subject to a possible recall, in the wake of the Oregon Republican House and Senate members’ decision to walk out of the Oregon Legislature’s 2020 short session last month and leave the state.
The GOP members have taken issue with procedural disagrements connected to the Democrat-sponsored cap and trade bill, and Democrats’ resistance to putting it on the ballot.
On March 4, Thomsen was emailed a letter from the Secretary of State’s director of elections, Steven Trout, telling him that a petition to recall him has been filed. The author is Hood River resident Lara Dunn, who is an elected member of the Hood River Valley Transportation District Board.
Thomsen defended the GOP’s walkout and stated that what he called “the other side” was to blame for compelling the Republicans to leave the state.
“I am deeply saddened by the current Republican walkout,” said fellow Hood River legislator Rep. Anna Williams.
Thomsen and his fellow GOP members have support. According to a press release from the Mt. Hood First, the Political Action Committee headed by Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam, “and a coalition of local residents showed solidarity for Sen. Thomsen amid the current Senate and House GOP boycott of cap and trade.”
Sandy Mayor Pulliam, and Chair of Mt. Hood First, helped organize the sign effort. “A few went up on Saturday, then our phones just kept ringing as more folks wanted signs,” said Pulliam.
“The grassroots campaign started shortly after Thomsen joined the rest of the Oregon Republican Senate and House caucus members and decided to stand up for working families all throughout our state in order to stop this cap and trade bill being pushed forward by the extreme left,” Pulliam stated in the press release.
Hood River County Commissioner Bob Benton, a member of Mount Hood First, said in the release, “When they stopped cap and trade last time, groups ran kind of a smear campaign on Chuck. They had to leave the state and it took a lot of guts. This is the least we can do.”
Pulliam said, “Gov. Brown and the super majorities in Salem are clearly out of touch with families and businesses in our area and don’t understand how harmful cap and trade would be to them. It’s disappointing to see any local representatives stand with Kate Brown and the Salem crowd rather than their hard-working constituents in the Mount Hood community.”
Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan said in a statement this week that the legislative walkout has an impact both on critical programs and the broader democratic process.
“At Oregon Food Bank, our mission is to eliminate hunger and its root causes. We pursue this goal in two key ways: We connect people across the state with the nutritious food they need today, and we work to address public policies that drive hunger and poverty. The Republican walkout places both aspects of our mission squarely at risk.
“If the full legislature doesn’t show up to do its job, critical services don’t receive necessary support. Without a functional and inclusive democracy, more people face hunger and houselessness. There is no other venue to bring these issues or solutions to the table — and walking away from that table over isolated policy differences is an abdication of responsibility to our communities.
“Our statewide network of food banks is incredibly fortunate and proud to have earned the support of a broad, bi-partisan coalition of elected leaders. But we have no hope of achieving our shared mission to end hunger when half that coalition refuses to show up to work. No discussion or decision-making takes place when lawmakers don’t show up to make laws.
“Simply put, the Republican walkout jeopardizes critical anti-hunger initiatives — and our democracy. Oregon families deserve better, and it’s time for Republicans to return to the work we elected them to do.”
