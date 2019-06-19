The cause of a fire that burned approximately a quarter-acre of land between the railroad tracks and the river just east of Milepost 58 Saturday morning is currently under investigation.
No injuries or damaged property were reported, according to Kiel Nairns, assistant unit forester with The Dalles unit of the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).
ODF was called onto the scene at approximately 9:30 a.m. on June 15, along with the Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area, West Side Fire and Hood River Fire. Representatives from Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Union Pacific also responded to help manage traffic and scheduled trains.
“It (the fire) was knocked down fairly quickly,” Nairns said, and crews left the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m.
