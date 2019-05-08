Tim Saur of Hood River was named The Next Door’s Volunteer of the Year at a recent staff meeting.
Saur began volunteering as a mentor for The Next Door’s Big Brothers Big Sisters program, now Gorge Youth Mentoring, in 2015 and was matched with a young man for over a year. In that time, he introduced his mentee to new experiences like hiking, biking and cooking.
After his Big Brothers Big Sisters match closed, Saur began volunteering in The Next Door’s Klahre House, spending time with and mentoring teen boys in the therapeutic foster care program. Since then, Saur has been a positive role model to over 20 youth in the Klahre House as a mentor, snowboard coach, motivational speaker and chaperone.
Roman Moretti, Klahre House teacher and Saur’s long-time friend, nominated Saur for Volunteer of the Year for his tremendous efforts.
“Any time I ask Tim to help us out, he jumps at the opportunity. But what is most special about Tim is not his willingness to help, but the way in which he interacts with the youth. He makes each of them feel important, which is something we all want to feel. Our boys always get excited for the next time they get to spend time with Tim.”
Each year, The Next Door, the largest human services nonprofit organization in the Gorge, relies on approximately 250 volunteers to serve over 3,000 youth, families, and community members in seven Gorge counties. To learn more how you can help, visit nextdoorinc.org/volunteer, call 541-386-6665, or stop by 965 Tucker Road in Hood River or 1113 Kelly Ave. in The Dalles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.