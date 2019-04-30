The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic for at least 16 nights in May as contract crews with Abhe & Svoboda work to complete several truss and steel member repairs on the bridge, the Port of Hood River announced this week.
These closures are unrelated to the April closures, which were part of work to replace the lift span motors.
The bridge will be closed entirely at 9 p.m. on each of the following dates and will remain closed until 5 a.m. the following morning:
- Wed., May 1
- Sun., May 5
- Mon., May 6
- Tues., May 7
- Wed., May 8
- Thurs., May 9
- Sun., May 12
- Mon., May 13
- Tues., May 14
- Wed., May 15
- Thurs., May 16
- Sun., May 19
- Mon., May 20
- Tues., May 21
- Wed., May 22
- Thurs., May 23
The bridge will be totally closed at the Oregon and Washington approaches and motorists must use alternate routes during these hours, port officials said. The closest alternate crossings of the Columbia are the Bridge of the Gods in Cascade Locks and the Dalles Bridge in The Dalles. Emergency crossings must be arranged through 911 dispatch.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River via email to porthr@gorge.net.
