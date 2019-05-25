Patty and Mike Schend were presented with the award “Friends in Education” by the Oregon Retired Educators Association at their annual state convention, held May 6-7, this year in Hood River. Making the presentation was Sue Hukari, Unit 20, OREA member.
Hukari cited Patty Schend’s educational experience, spanning 35 years of teaching: As a teacher for the North Dakota School for the Blind, special education teacher in East Forks, Minn., Hood River County School District special needs, and third and fourth grade teacher at both Mid Valley and May Street elementary schools. She retired in 2010 and has been involved with the Hood River Lions Club and has performed in the Lions Follies, in the Hood River Elks Club and St. Mary’s Altar Society and choir. She was additionally given the Oregon Lions Vision and Fellowship Award.
Mike Schend, who retired in 2009 after 32 years in education administration, also began his career in North Dakota and came to the Hood River County School District, serving as director of Community Education from 1980 until his retirement. He has been involved with the Hood River Lions and Elks, Hood River County Library Foundation, Columbia Gorge Community College Board, Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation Board, Hood River Lions Foundation Board, Hood River County Fair Board, Columbia Gorge Arts in Education Board, St. Mary’s Finance Council and the Hood River Education Foundation. His awards have included the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, Helen Keller Benefactor Award, Lion of the Year, Minnesota Education Director of the Year, Oregon Community Education Director of the Year, C.S. Mott Foundation Director of the Year, National Community Education Association Exemplary Service Award, Delta Kappa Gamma Educator of the Year and Providence Hearts of Gold Award.
Unit 20, OREA, was proud to have the Schends recognized at the Oregon Retired Educators Association state convention “for their decades of dedicated, exemplary service to education, and wish them well with their future endeavors,” said a Unit 20, OREA, press release.
