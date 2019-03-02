A school bus carrying approximately 20 students to Wy’east Middle School and Hood River Valley High School crashed on its morning route Wednesday, injuring nine student passengers. The incident is currently under investigation.

The bus, driven by David Johnson of Hood River, was traveling southbound on Dee Highway when, at approximately 10:15 a.m., it went off the road and into an irrigation ditch near milepost seven. The bus then reportedly hit a driveway entrance, which pushed it back onto the road and, after discerning that the bus was drivable, Johnson continued his route to Wy’east Middle School and Hood River Valley High School.

“The kids were dropped off at Wy’east and that’s where it all started,” said Wy’East Fire Chief Greg Borton. Personnel transported six students and one parent to Hood River Hospital; Klickitat County EMS was rerouted to Hood River High School after several high school students on the same bus reported possible injuries, including arm and head pain.

In total, nine students received medical attention for injuries ranging from low-level soreness to arm and head pain, and one student was kept at the hospital for overnight treatment.

“There were no real serious injuries,” Borton said. “We did enter some people into trauma care just because of the mechanisms with the crash, but generally speaking, there were no life-threatening injuries.”

Hood River County School District immediately contacted the families of the nine injured students, said Superintendent Dan Goldman, but didn’t issue a district-wide statement on the incident.

“Safety really is our number one priority,” Goldman said at a school board meeting Wednesday evening. “Things like today’s incident really rattle us. It is an unfortunate incident that thankfully did not cause catastrophic injuries, but we’ll get to the bottom of this.”

Oregon State Police (OSP) is leading an investigation into the incident, with assistance from the Hood River County’s Sheriff’s Office and Hood River County District Attorney’s Office.

OSP Captain Timothy Fox said that they believe Johnson lost track of the road in the snow, while Goldman said that, in the district’s preliminary investigative work, they’ve determined that weather likely wasn’t a factor. “It’s not something that we’re seeing in the evidence, but again, we’re still investigating.”

The school district has been asked to hold off on their investigation until OSP’s investigation is complete, Goldman said. “For us, we’re going to be in the backseat of the investigation for a bit,” he said.

The district’s official transportation department handbook, which Goldman said is required on all of the district’s school buses, states that, in the event of a motor vehicle accident, bus drivers are supposed to contact the transportation department, take care of any injured riders or victims, and then wait for direction from the transportation department or law enforcement before returning to driving.

When asked why Johnson resumed his regular route and if Johnson knew students were injured, Goldman said those were questions they’re hoping to answer with the investigation.

He confirmed that Johnson has been placed on administrative leave; OSP stated that Johnson and the school district have been cooperative in their investigation.