New positions at May Street, Westside and Mid Valley

Hood River County School District will be adding vice principal positions at May Street, Mid Valley and Westside elementary schools. Pending school board approval, Vickie Schmidt, Jim Mangan and Amy McConnell have been selected to fill these three positions, respectively. Superintendent Dan Goldman called it “a strategic investment to further the district’s commitment to creating productive and positive learning environments.”

In a press release, Goldman said, “The teachers and support staff at our three largest elementary schools work so hard to ensure the academic, social and emotional development of our young learners. These are some of the most important years in a child’s development, and we’re thrilled to be adding some much needed support.”

Here are the vice principals:

Vickie Schmidt, May Street Elementary.

Before joining the school district in 2004 as a Mid Valley Elementary School teacher, Schmidt was a long time preschool teacher. She was later recruited to lead a district-wide literacy curriculum implementation effort with outstanding results. Schmidt has been the Migrant Summer School principal for the last two years and is currently the district’s technology coach. She has successfully supported K-12 teachers to incorporate innovative technologies as tools to enhance student engagement and learning. In all of her roles, she has been a knowledgeable and respected resource for staff, according to Goldman.

Amy McConnell, Westside Elementary.

McConnell has been a Hood River County School District learning specialist at May Street since 2015. Prior to working at May Street, McConnell worked as a kindergarten, third grade and special education teacher in Madras. Her experience working with special populations and the primary grades will serve her well as she transitions from being a May Street Dragon to a Westside Wildcat, said Goldman. McConnell has worked as the Migrant Summer School vice principal alongside Schmidt during the summer of 2018. Her leadership experience, problem-solving skills, and willingness to collaborate positively with others are a great fit for Westside and the entire administrative team, said Goldman. McConnell and Schmidt will continue their Migrant program work together this summer.

Jim Mangan, Mid Valley Elementary

Mangan brings 10 years of classroom teaching and 19 years of administrative experience, most recently as principal of Trillium Creek Primary School, a dual-language elementary school in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District. Goldman said his experience as a principal of a dual language school with more than 600 students will be a great asset to Mid Valley, a school that operates its own Spanish language immersion program.