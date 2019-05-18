A new Hood River County School District parent group — Familias Unidas — will host its first-ever “Migrant Education” summit on Saturday, June 1 at Wy’east Middle School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be in Spanish, with English interpretation available.

The group was formed two years ago and given its name by its members. The goal, said Patricia Ortega-Cooper, equity and family partnership director for HRCSD, is to put all families on equal footing.

“This connection is not something new,” said Ortega-Cooper. “We know parent engagement makes a significant difference, not just in academic success of the students, but the social and emotional as well. We want parents to feel welcome, and we want their input and feedback, and we want to collaborate.”

Language is a barrier for some in connecting with the school their child attends, she said. Familias Unidas was created to provide outreach to parents from all schools in the district, as well as to provide leadership opportunities. The group meets once a month, and this is its first event.

“It’s happening on a Saturday because we want to honor the fact that people work really hard during the week,” Ortega-Cooper said. “There will be activities for kids, and families are welcome — and it doesn’t just have to be the parents. Families are collective and connective, so that could be uncles or aunts.”

The group will provide breakfast and lunch; childcare will also be available. Registration is happening now, online at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/Domain/1651 and at all school offices.

Interactive workshops will involve everything from understanding a child’s report card to services provided by local agencies. Families will also be able to connect with each other and learn strategies to support and help their students succeed.

“We want to invite and elevate multiple perspectives and, as a district, we are working really hard, reaching out to the Hispanic community,” Ortega-Cooper said.

The parent group is one way the district strives to connect with its families, but there are others, some newly introduced.

Every school now has a Facebook page — Facebook being identified in a parent survey as the most frequent social media site parents check. On the district’s website — www.hoodriver.k12.or.us — is also available in English and Spanish; a translation button can be found on the upper left-hand toolbar, and it not only translates the district pages, but all provided links.

All information sent home by the district office is bilingual, and Ortega-Cooper said that 90 percent of all district sites, including the district office, have Spanish-speaking staff in the front office. And school board meetings now offer Spanish translation, with headsets available.

There are also two programs broadcasting on Radio Tierra that involve the district: The bilingual “Habla HRV” each Wednesday at 4 p.m., and Ortega-Cooper’s “Hood River School District News” program that airs every other Thursday at noon — the next show will be May 23.

For more information on Familias Unidas or the June 1 event, contact Ortega-Cooper at 541-387-5714.