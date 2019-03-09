With last month’s announcement of Superintendent Dan Goldman’s resignation, the Board of Directors for Hood River County School District has launched the search process for the next superintendent.

The board invites all interested community members to attend an open forum designed to collect community input into the desired qualities in a new leader:

March 14 from 8-9:15 a.m. at Wy’east Middle School Performing Arts Center

March 14 from 7-8:15 p.m. at the Hood River County School District Office Board Room

March 15 from 8-9:15 a.m. at the Hood River County School District Office Board Room

March 15 from 7-8:15 p.m. at the Mid Valley Elementary Cafeteria

The board has also provided an online survey for community members who are unable to attend a live forum. The survey closes at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 16.

To access the survey in English, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/L9FC8V9.

Access the survey in Spanish at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LYNYTNC.

“Our school system receives extraordinary support and partnership from our community, and we’re confident this will help attract a highly qualified pool of candidates,” said Chair Chrissy Reitz. “We look forward to widespread input from Hood River County families and partners, so we can start strong with the right leader for our community.”

The deadline for candidates to apply to the position is Monday, March 18, and the board will review applications immediately with the intent to hire in time for next school year.