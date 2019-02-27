Key dates Feb. 25: District profile and application instructions issued to interested candidates

March 15: Deadline (8 a.m.) for the community to weigh in on a superintendent search profile, at hoodriver.k12.or.us

March 13-14: Meetings with constituents and stakeholders

April 24: School board selects finalists

April 30: Finalist interviews start

May 6: Hire new superintendent

A “student-first” philosophy will be one requirement of the educator who will serve as the next superintendent of Hood River County School District.

Meeting in special session Friday, the school board approved the faster of two tracks proposed by its search consultant, James Hager of Ray Associates.

The search schedule as adopted envisions hiring a new superintendent by May 6, following advertising, screening, constituent and stakeholder meetings, and an online survey seeking public input on the kind of person the community wants in its superintendent.

“We have decided community input is very important,” Board Chair Chrissy Reitz said.

Current Superintendent Dan Goldman announced three weeks ago that he is stepping down to take the superintendent job of the Northeast Oregon Education Service District after six years with HRCSD.

At the request of Board Member Julia Garcia-Ramirez, all notices of public meetings, and the survey, will be bilingual.

The board then tweaked Hager’s “Option A” schedule, moving up three key phases of the search process, reasoning that while the district needs to ensure the widest range of candidates apply, changes were needed in the process to ensure the consultant and board has sufficient time to screen and review applicants prior to and after interviews.

“We can shorten the application time, but time is needed to do due diligence,” Hager said.

Initially, Hager’s timeline gave applicants a deadline of April 7; that has been moved up to March 31, and with it the period when Hager finalizes interview questions and procedures with the board (April 17).

Board member Rich Truax said, “We’ve had some past problems,” and it’s worth it to take another week or two to sure as possible that everyone gets to do due diligence.”

First-round of interviews will take place April 23, followed by a board meeting on April 24 (executive session, closed to the public) to choose the finalists. Final interviews will take place the week of April 30, and a new superintendent will be selected May 6.

The search will come alongside a busy time of year, with the school year winding down, boundary adjustment public meetings, budget committee sessions and the budget adoption process.

“I know you’ve got budget issues and boundary issues and all sorts of serious tasks, but leadership of the school district is paramount,” Hager told the board.

The position salary will be advertised as “no more than $160,000” annually, plus benefits.

Hager recommended against advertising a salary range.

“There are high-quality candidates interested in this job, and we’ll get those for you, but you’ve got to do your part on this,” Hager said.

The deadline to apply is March 31, and must be done online at www.rayassoc.com.

The district will issue applicants a district profile that states, “In the Hood River County School District, strong community partnerships and support assures excellence for students. Each of our county public schools provides a rich and varied curriculum, extra and co-curricular activities, as well as programs for families and community members thanks to the passage of a local option levy and capital bond.”

It adds: “Parent and community involvement in neighborhood schools has been a tradition for many years,” and gives the district statement, “Excellence. Every Student. Every day” and mission and vision statement, “Every student graduates with the knowledge and courage to learn, serve, and pursue their dreams.”

Other characteristics the district seeks in its new superintendent: