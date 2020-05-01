Hood River County has identified case number seven of COVID-19 in a local resident. This person is the first that is associated with another identified case, said the Hood River County Health Department in a May 1 press release, and this person is self-isolating at home.
"We are happy to report that the first four cases in our community have recovered fully," said the press release, "Hood River County Health Department continues the investigation of this case and contacts will be notified. Hood River County Health Department remains in contact with all identified cases until their symptoms have resolved."
For the protection and privacy of the individual no further information will be released, said the press release. If you have been identified as a contact of this person you will be notified. A contact is currently defined as being within six feet of an infected person for a prolonged period of time (>60 minutes).
"There are unidentified and asymptomatic cases in our community," said the press release, "Please if you are not feeling well, stay home, call your doctor and test for COVID if advised. DO NOT GO IN PUBLIC. If you are well, protect yourself by continuing to maintain social distancing when you are in public and consider wearing a cloth face covering. Do not go out or to work if you have even mild cold or flu like symptoms. Stay home until your symptoms have fully resolved, and you have been without a fever for 72 hours (3 days) without the use of medication. More cases will continue to be identified as testing in our community increases. Please do your part to slow the spread!"
For more information about COVID-19 visit:
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Hood River County Health Department: (541) 386-1115, https://www.co.hood-river.or.us, follow the left menu to Departments, Health Department. Hood River County Emergency Management
- Get Ready Gorge: www.getreadygorge.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.