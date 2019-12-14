Sheriff Matt English announced this week he will seek another term as Hood River County’s Sheriff.
English, who filed for his third term on Sept. 12, said he is fully committed to finding long term solutions to stabilize the county’s public safety resources. The election will be held on May 19.
One of English’s major focuses has been developing partnerships and working collaboratively in the community, according to a press release from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. Currently, English is part of a collaborative regional team that is working to develop and increase resources that address mental health and addictions treatment in the Columbia River Gorge.
English said, “Lack of adequate local resources are having substantial negative impacts on critical services from the criminal justice system to our local healthcare system. In addition to crime, the deficiencies result in community livability issues, overuse of our jail and law enforcement resources, and creates an inability for those affected by mental illness or addiction to access necessary interventions to break the cycle. I am extremely optimistic that the partnerships that have been formed will result in meaningful solutions for our region.”
English and the partnerships his office has developed with federal and regional law enforcement agencies have culminated in numerous proactive operations to identify and arrest child sexual predators, ensure sex offenders are in compliance with registration laws, and several sweeps to arrest domestic violence offenders with warrants, said the press release. English’s collaboration has also helped support school safety and education by partnering with the Hood River County School District, adding a School Resource Deputy. Further, said the press release, English’s continued advocacy resulted in increased funding from the Oregon State Marine Board, securing the county’s marine patrol program that was in steep decline when he took office. Both programs operate with funding resources independent of the county’s general fund.
In an effort to further bolster local public safety, secure resources, improve funding, and develop productive relationships, English has served on several local, state, and multi-state boards, committees, and workgroups during his time as sheriff, said the press release. In addition to being a board member with the Columbia Gorge Children’s Advocacy Center, some of his service includes membership on the Attorney General’s Task Force on Crime Victim’s Rights, Oregon’s Amber Alert Review Committee, and Western States Sheriffs Association Government Affairs Committee.
English was the 2018 President of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and, in November, he was confirmed by the Senate for a Governor-appointed position on the Board on Public Safety Standards and Training.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity that this community has given me to serve and represent them,” English said. “There is a lot of critical work to be done and it would be a great honor to continue to fight for the residents of our county with the same resolve and tenacity that I have as your sheriff since 2013.”
