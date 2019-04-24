All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
April 12 — Tucker Road — Harassment reported.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
April 9 — W. 10th Street, The Dalles, 2500 block — Hood River Sheriff’s Department assisted in arresting a female for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
April 10 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile cited for possession of marijuana.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
April 12 — S.W. Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for criminal mischief II, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
April 10 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for two counts of misdemeanor driving while suspended and driving under the influence of alcohol. The subject was lodged at NORCOR.
April 12 — Stadelman Road near Highway 282 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop. The driver was cited and released.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
April 12 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Deputy investigated a two car vehicle crash with injuries.
Theft or burglary:
April 8 — State Street, 300 block — Theft reported.
