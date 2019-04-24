All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

April 12 — Tucker Road — Harassment reported.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

April 9 — W. 10th Street, The Dalles, 2500 block — Hood River Sheriff’s Department assisted in arresting a female for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

April 10 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile cited for possession of marijuana.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

April 12 — S.W. Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for criminal mischief II, disorderly conduct II and resisting arrest.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

April 10 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for two counts of misdemeanor driving while suspended and driving under the influence of alcohol. The subject was lodged at NORCOR.

April 12 — Stadelman Road near Highway 282 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop. The driver was cited and released.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

April 12 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Deputy investigated a two car vehicle crash with injuries.

Theft or burglary:

April 8 — State Street, 300 block — Theft reported.