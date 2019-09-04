All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 14 — State Street — Walk in complaint of assault reported (strangulation).
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 17 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Aug. 16 — Binns Hill Drive, 5500 block — Male arrested for disorderly conduct II, criminal mischief III, menacing, two counts of criminal trespass II and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 15 — Ehrck Hill Drive, 3500 block — Deputy responded to a report of an unresponsive male in a running car. Upon investigation, the male driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered .12 percent. He was cited and released to friends.
Aug. 16 — Hood River — Odell-area male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after a deputy attempted to locate him in connection with a hit and run.
Aug. 17 — Wy’east Road, 3200 block — Deputy responded to a single vehicle crash. The juvenile driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, and minor in possession alcohol and marijuana. BAC registered .08 percent. He was cited and released to his parents.
Aug. 18 — Hood River — Hood River resident was arrested for the traffic crime of driving under the influence of intoxicants. She submitted to a breath test; BAC registered .16 percent. She was cited and released with an appearance date into the Hood River Circuit Court.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Aug. 19 — Sylvester Drive, 3900 block — Unknown suspect reported to have opened a fraudulent credit account in the name of an Odell resident.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 16 — Cascade Locks — Deputy investigated three traffic crashes with property damage caused by one driver/vehicle during one event. They occurred at WaNaPa Street near School Road, Forest Lane near Herman Creek Lane, and a separate crash at Forest Lane and Herman Creek Lane involving the vehicle and a Union Pacific train. The suspect has been identified.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 19 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested at the courthouse on outstanding warrants.
Sex offenses:
Aug. 17 — N. E. Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for failure to report as a sex offender.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 15 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Theft of gasoline reported.
Aug. 18 — Frontage Road, 1700 block, Cascade Locks — Three vehicles were reported to have been broken into at the Herman Creek trailhead.
Aug. 19 — Tamanawas Falls, Parkdale — Cold car prowl reported.
Other:
Aug. 14 — Tucker Road, 1200 block — Unattended death of a male investigated.
Aug. 15 — Hunter Road, 600 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
Aug. 18 — Pacific Crest Trail, Cascade Locks — Deputies and search and rescue personnel assisted with an unattended death investigation.
Aug. 19 — State Street, 300 block — Female taken into custody at the courthouse for two counts of contempt of court.
