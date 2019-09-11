All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 31 — Baseline Drive, 7100 block, Parkdale — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Aug. 21 — State Street, 300 block — Unlawful charges on a debit card reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 28 — Highway 35 at Odell Junction — Deputy investigated a two-vehicle crash with injury.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Aug. 21 — Hillcrest Road, Parkdale — Male arrested for violation of a restraining order.
Aug. 22 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested on a stalking order violation.
Aug. 24 — S.W. WaNaPa Street and S.W. Venture Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on a warrant.
Aug. 31 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on a warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 21 — S.E. Wheeler Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle reported.
Aug. 23 — Lost Lake — Theft of a bicycle reported.
Aug. 28 — Tucker Road, 1400 block — Burglary II and criminal mischief reported.
Aug. 28 — Tamanawas Falls, Parkdale — Subjects contacted regarding an unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft complaint.
Aug. 28 — Arrowhead Drive, 3700 block — Burglary and theft reported.
Aug. 29 — Hood River — Male contacted regarding a theft complaint.
Other:
Aug. 21 — Barker Road, 1400 block — Minor in possession of alcohol investigated.
Aug. 24 — Cascade Locks — Unattended death of a 29-year-old female investigated.
