All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 22 — S.E. Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks —Deputy responded to a report of an assault.
A male was arrested for strangulation, assault IV and harassment. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Aug. 25 — Riverside Drive — Deputy assisted the Hood River Police on a call regarding a domestic disturbance.
Aug. 27 — Phelps Creek Drive — Deputy took a report of harassment between neighbors.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 31 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 27 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of trespass and criminal mischief.
Aug. 30 — Mark O. Hatfield Trailhead — Damage to a vehicle reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 22 — Eastside Road, 2300 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 23 — Old Parkdale Highway — Male cited and released for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Aug. 23 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Adult minor female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
