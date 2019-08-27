All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 9 — Cascade Avenue — Deputy assisted the Hood River Police Department with an assault investigation.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 10 — Clear Creek Road, 8000 block, Parkdale — Deputies seized for destruction user amounts of methamphetamine following a domestic complaint.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 9 — Boneboro Road, 5900 block, Parkdale — Trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 12 — Hutson Drive, 4600 block — Parkdale male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered .11 percent.
Aug. 13 — York Hill Drive, 5300 block — Juvenile male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Aug. 7 — Bonneville Drive, 3200 block — Unemployment fraud reported from a business.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Aug. 7 — Odell Highway near Lingren Road — Deputy investigated a two-car crash with injuries reported.
Aug. 7 — Fairview Drive — Non-injury, single vehicle crash reported.
Aug. 12 — Whiskey Creek Drive — Juvenile male cited for providing false information following a traffic stop.
Aug. 13 — Nunamaker and Orchard Road — Deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle and the driver eluded in the vehicle. The driver was identified; however, he was not located that evening. The following evening, Aug. 14, the suspect was located at his dwelling. He was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
Sex offenses:
Aug. 9 — Parkdale — Sexual assault reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Aug. 10 — Tucker Road, 2200 block — Juvenile male taken into custody for burglary I, theft II and a probation violation. He entered into a residence unlawfully and stole an item valued at more than $100. He was lodged at NORCOR juvenile.
Other:
Aug. 7 — Hood River — A found wallet was turned in at the sheriff’s office.
Aug. 7 — Cascade Locks — Deputy assisted a suicidal person.
Aug. 11 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Lost passport reported.
