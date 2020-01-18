All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Jan. 4 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for strangulation and harassment.
Jan. 10 — Jones Loop — Male lodged at NORCOR for felony attempted domestic assault and menacing.
Jan. 12 — N.E. Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 2 — Forestview Drive, 500 block — Vandalism reported.
Jan. 5 — Highway 35, 4900 block — Deputies responded to a call regarding a transient male trespassing at a house.
Jan. 6 — Tamawanas Falls, Parkdale — Criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported online.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Jan. 9 — Bridge of the Gods, Cascade Locks — Deputy took a report of a vehicle that failed to pay at the Bridge of the Gods tollbooth. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol by the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Jan. 5 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Counterfeit bills reported to have been used at a gas station.
Jan. 10 — Homestead Drive, 3500 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 3 — Tucker Road at Windmaster Corner — Deputy responded to a two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash.
Jan. 5 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Hit and run reported.
Jan. 7 — Belmont Drive, 3500 block — A 17-year-old was cited and released for reckless driving after a motor vehicle crash investigation.
Jan. 10 — Portland Drive, 4700 block — Motor vehicle crash reported.
Jan. 14 — Hood River — Deputy took a report of a single vehicle crash with injury.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Jan. 9 — Forden Drive, 900 block — Two females were arrested on probation violation warrants.
Jan. 13 — State Street, 300 block — Female arrested on a Hood River Circuit Court felony warrant.
Search and rescue:
Jan. 1 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Male was reported overdue from the Mt. Hood Meadows Ski resort.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 31 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Deputy investigated a theft case that eventually resulted in a civil compromise.
Jan. 1 — Portland Drive, 4700 block — Burglary and theft reported.
Jan. 1 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 600 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen property reported.
Jan. 2 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Theft II, forgery II and identity theft reported.
Jan. 3 — Van Horn Drive, 2800 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Jan. 3 — Tamanawas Falls Trailhead, Parkdale — Car prowl reported.
Jan. 6 — S.W. Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Theft of services reported.
Jan. 6 — Saint Charles Place, 700 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Other:
Jan. 3 — Odell Highway and Dethman Ridge Road — Traffic complaint reported.
Jan. 6 — Dee Highway, 3700 block — Lost property reported online.
