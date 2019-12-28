All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 15 — Paasch Drive — Domestic assault IV and interfering with making a report reported.
Dec. 18 — State Street, 300 block — Menacing messages left on a voicemail investigated.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 16 — Wy’east Road, 2600 block — Male arrested for criminal mischief I, criminal mischief II and resisting arrest.
Dec. 18 — Belmont Drive, 4200 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Dec. 18 — State Street, 300 block — Criminal mischief reported from a resident on Laurance Lake Road.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 17 — Lower Mill Drive, 3000 block, Odell — Hit and run reported.
Dec. 18 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 18 — Belmont Avenue, 1900 block — Officer assisted in an arrest of a wanted subject.
Search and rescue:
Dec. 15 — Near Lower Kingsley Reservoir — Search and rescue conducted.
Dec. 18 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Search and rescue operation was conducted for an out of bounds skier at Mt. Hood Meadows.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 5 — Tamanawas Falls trail head, Highway 35 — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Dec. 6 — Cooper Spur Road, 9000 block, Parkdale — Mail theft reported.
Dec. 13 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Burglary and theft reported.
Dec. 13 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Theft of services from a gas station reported.
Dec. 15 — Pocket Creek, Parkdale — Car prowl reported.
Dec. 18 — Booth Hill and Highway 35 — Stolen mail recovered.
Dec. 16 — Tucker Road, 1700 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Dec. 18 — N.E. Clark Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Possible theft reported from a Cascade Locks resident.
Other:
Dec. 7 — AGA Road, 3300 bock, Odell — Deputy investigated a death of natural causes.
Dec. 12 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile male taken into custody for a probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.