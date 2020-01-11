All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 27 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Male arrested for possession of cocaine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 23 — Wild Dogwood Road, 5200 block, Mt. Hood — Criminal mischief reported.
Dec. 30 — Bing Drive, 4100 block — Two males were arrested for criminal mischief.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 21 — Odell Highway near Wy’east Road — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered at .18 percent. She was cited and released to a friend.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 19 — Highway 35 at milepost 75, Parkdale — Deputy responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Dec. 26 — Fletcher Drive, 3700 block — Hit and run reported. A phone box was damaged.
Dec. 26 — Homestead Drive, 3600 block, Odell — Minor non-injury traffic crash reported.
Dec. 29 — Mud Alley Road, 3200 block, Odell — Cold hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 26 — State Street, 300 block — Two males were arrested for probation and parole violations.
Sex offenses:
Dec. 26 — Hood River — Sex abuse III reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 19 — Country Club Road, 1000 block — Online report of mail theft taken by deputies.
Dec. 20 — Ridgeview court, 600 block — Deputy assigned to follow up on a theft by deception report.
Dec. 20 — Belmont Drive, 3600 block — Deputy took a report of a vehicle that had been broken into at a local elementary school.
Dec. 23 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Deputy assisted the Hood River Police Department by identifying, locating and citing a suspect for a theft.
Dec. 25 — Eastside Road, 1300 block — Two stolen chainsaws reported.
Dec. 26 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Theft of services reported to have happened Dec. 25.
Dec. 26 — S.W. Cascade Avenue, 100 block, Cascade Locks — A stolen vehicle was recovered after it was found abandoned in Cascade Locks.
Dec. 26 — N.E. Walnut Street, 200 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle reported.
Jan. 29 — Sunset Road, 1000 block — Deputy assisted the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office in following up on a theft case.
