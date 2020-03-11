All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 27 — State Street, 300 block — Sheriff’s office received a walk-in complaint of harassment.
March 2 — N.E. Forest Lane, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for domestic assault IV.
March 3 — Odell — Harassment reported.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 25 — Belmont Drive, 3500 block — Hood River resident reported criminal mischief that occurred the previous night.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 25 — Country Club Road, 2000 block — Fraudulent account reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 28 — Highway 35, 13000 block, Parkdale — Hit and run reported (failure to perform the duties of a driver).
March 1 — Post Canyon Drive, 4300 block — Hit and run reported. A mailbox was struck by a vehicle sometime the previous night.
March 3 — Hood River — Deputy located an unreported non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 24 — Bailey Road, 6000 block, Parkdale — Male arrested on a detainer.
Feb. 26 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Male arrested for a parole violation, as well as a restraining order violation.
Feb. 27 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested for a Hood River Circuit Court sanction.
March 2 — Hood River — Male arrested for violating a stalking order.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 26 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Feb. 27 — Hood River — Deputy dispatched regarding a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle ended up being stolen from the Portland area. The vehicle was towed away and taken to the Hood River County yard.
Feb. 29 — Hatfield Trailhead — Car prowl reported.
Feb. 29 — Wyeth Campground, Cascade Locks — Vehicle prowl reported.
Feb. 29 — Tollbridge Park, Parkdale — Firearms were reported to have been stolen from a motor home.
Other:
Feb. 26 — Heritage Loop — Deputies cited a parent for violation of school compulsory attendance laws.
Feb. 28 — Tucker Road — Missing juvenile reported. The juvenile returned while a deputy was collecting initial information.
