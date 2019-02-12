All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 1 — Cherry Drive — Harassment reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 1 — Wy’east Road, 3900 block — Deputy responded to a single vehicle crash. The female driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was cited and released to her father.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 7 — State Street, 300 block — Possible financial fraud and elder abuse reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 6 — Indian Creek and Brookside Drive — Traffic crash with injury reported.
Feb. 8 — I-84 at milepost 47, Cascade Locks — Deputy assisted the Oregon State Police with a single car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 1 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for violation of a protection order.
Feb. 4 — Avalon Drive — Violation of a current and valid restraining order reported.
Theft or burglary:
Feb. 2 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Theft reported.
Feb. 3 — Dog River Trailhead, Parkdale — Stolen utility trailer reported.
Feb. 4 — Culbertson Drive, 4700 block, Parkdale — Cold burglary and theft reported.
Feb. 8 2 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Online theft reported.
Other:
Feb. 1 — Highway 35, 6800 block, Parkdale — Found property reported.
Feb. 1 — Highway 35, 16000 block, Parkdale — Deputy assisted in a search and rescue mission for an injured sledder at White River Sno-Park
Feb. 2 Highway 35, 16000 block, Parkdale — Deputy assisted with a search and rescue mission for two snowshoers at White River Sno-Park.
Feb. 3 — Highway 35, 13000 block, Parkdale — An injured skier was located at the Teacup Nordic Ski Area and assisted by Teacup Nordic ski patrollers.
Feb. 4 — Clear Creek Road, 7500 block, Parkdale — Lost firearm reported to have flown out of a car during a crash.
Feb. 5 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Deputy assisted the Hood River Police Department on a disturbance call.
Feb. 6 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — An out of bounds snowboarder was located and rescued by ski patrol in the White River area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.