All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 15 — S.W. Regulator Street, Cascade Locks — Deputies investigated a domestic assault. A lame was cited for possession of methamphetamine and a female as arrested for domestic assault IV and a parole violation warrant.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 12 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Found drugs reported.
Feb. 16 — Scott Road, 3700 block — Female arrested for multiple warrants, a probation violation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 11 — Kirby Drive, 3900 block — An Odell resident was cited for trespassing after he pushed a snow pile onto the reporting person’s property.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Feb. 12 — Pacific Avenue and Woods Court — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 11 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 200 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited for careless driving after colliding with a parked car.
Feb. 13 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Misdemeanor hit and run reported.
Feb. 14 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Minor motor vehicle collision reported.
Feb. 20 — Maple Road, 3100 block — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 15 — NW. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Clackamas County Circuit Court and lodged at NORCOR.
Feb. 20 — Hood River — Individual arrested for a warrant.
Feb. 20 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Female contacted regarding a restraining order violation.
Theft or burglary:
Feb. 12 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Theft reported in Odell.
Feb. 19 — Portland Drive, 4700 block — Female contacted regarding a burglary I complaint.
Feb. 20 — N.E. Forest Lane 300 block, Cascade Locks — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.
Sex offenses:
Feb. 16 — Hood River — Deputies took a report of an assault (sex crime).
Other:
Feb. 12 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Deputy took a report of a male contacting minors at a ski resort.
Feb. 14 — Copper Dam Road, 1700 bock — Runaway juvenile reported.
Feb. 15 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Deputies investigated the death of a male at a ski resort.
