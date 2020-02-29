All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Feb. 21 — Indian Creek Road — Deputies took a report of possible child abuse.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Feb. 21 — Gateway Drive, 3400 block — Female arrested for drug law violations.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Feb. 9 — Cooper Spur Road, 6600 block, Parkdale — Male arrested for disorderly conduct.
Feb. 21 — Highway 35, 3100 block — Possible criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Deb. 22 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Feb. 4 — Henderson Road, 700 block — Unlawful use of a credit card reported.
Feb. 10 — Jones Loop, 3500 block — Identity theft reported.
Feb. 13 — Sheridan Court, 800 block — Identity theft reported.
Feb. 18 — Highway 35, 4300 block — Online scam reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Feb. 4 — Country Club Road — Non-injury, single vehicle crash reported.
Feb. 7 — Davis Drive and AGA Road — Non-injury, two car vehicle crash reported in Odell.
Feb. 8 — Highway 35 and Whiskey Creek — Deputy responded to a motor vehicle crash.
Feb. 10 — Cascade Locks — Deputy investigated a crash with no injuries, in which a train struck a tractor trailer that was stuck on a railway crossing.
Feb. 17 — Frankton Road, 400 block — Hit and run reported.
Feb. 17 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Cold hit and run with property damage reported in the main parking lot of a Mount Hood ski resort.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Feb. 4 — N.E. Forest Lane, 800 block, Cascade Locks — N.E. Forest Lane, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a probation violation.
Feb. 6 — Parkdale — Male arrested for violation of a restraining order.
Feb. 11 — Miller Road, 6400 block — Individual arrested in Parkdale for a warrant.
Feb. 11 — Sieverkropp Drive, 800 block — Male arrested for a detainer.
Feb. 13 — Cooper Spur Road, 6700 block — Female cited for failure to appear II.
Feb. 17 — Paasch Drive — Male arrested for a domestic violence-related warrant.
Feb. 19 — State Street, 300 block — Deputy received information of a possible violation of a court-ordered release agreement.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Feb. 5 — Jeanette Road, 1600 block — Mail theft reported.
Feb. 6 — Fir Mountain Loop, 3500 block — Burglary reported from a residence near Odell.
Feb. 7 — Tucker Road, 900 block — Burglary reported.
Feb. 9 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Theft III by a juvenile reported.
Feb. 9 — Mitchell Point Overlook — Two-vehicles were reported to have been entered unlawfully.
Feb. 10 — Tamanawas Falls — Theft reported.
Feb. 11 — S.E. Warm Springs Drive, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Mail theft reported.
Feb. 12 — Baseline Drive, 7300 block — Stolen vehicle reported in Parkdale.
Feb. 12 — Baseline Drive, 7300 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported in Parkdale.
Feb. 14 — Tamanawas Falls — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Feb. 16 — S.E. Wheeler Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen cell phone reported.
Feb. 21 — Odell Highway, 3600 block — Burglary and theft reported.
Feb. 21 — Neal Creek Road, 3800 block — Delivered packages were reported as stolen from a recipients’ property.
Feb. 21 — Starvation Creek State Park — Car prowls reported.
Feb. 21 — Tamanawas Falls — Car prowls reported.
Other:
Feb. 4 — S.E. Hammond Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Unattended death reported.
Feb. 11 — N.W. Clark Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Juvenile cited for tattooing without a license.
Feb. 7 — S.E. Wheeler Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Juvenile issue reported.
Feb. 14 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Deputy took an informational report regarding two juveniles at Mt. Hood Meadows.
Feb. 16 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Fatal snowboarding accident investigated.
Feb. 17 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Missing person reported, which ultimately resulted in finding a deceased snowboarder at a Mount Hood ski resort.
