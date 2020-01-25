All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Jan. 15 — Indian Creek Road, 900 block — Trespassing within a shed reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Jan. 15 — Arrowhead Drive, 3600 block — Burglary I, theft I and criminal mischief II reported.
Jan. 15 — S.E. Sunset Avenue, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft III reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Jan. 15 — Highway 282 and Dethman Ridge Road — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Search and rescue:
Jan. 17 — Highway 35, 13000 block, Parkdale — Injured Nordic skier reported to have been picked up by ski patrol at Tea Cup Snow Park (search and rescue).
Other:
Jan. 17 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Lost Wallet reported at Mt. Hood Meadows.
