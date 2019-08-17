All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 29 — Allen Road, Parkdale — Male cited and released for telephonic harassment.
Aug. 1 — S.E. Wheeler Avenue, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a report of a domestic assault. A male was cited and released for domestic assault IV, domestic harassment and harassment before being medically transported to Portland.
Aug. 3 — S.W. Regulator Street, Cascade Locks — Domestic assault reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Aug. 1 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered at .22 percent. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Aug. 2 — Binns Hill Road, 5400 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangering, misdemeanor aggravated driving while suspended, reckless driving and assault III. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Aug. 2 — Parkdale — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. She was cited and released into Hood River Circuit Court.
Aug. 3 — Green Road, 4600 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic complaint and traffic stop.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 29 — Cascade Locks Marina — A boat was towed from the boat ramp (abandoned vehicle).
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 31 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on a warrant.
Aug. 1 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested on an active detainer for probation violation.
Aug. 5 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Search and rescue:
Aug. 1 — Indian Point Loop, Cascade Locks — Lost hikers reported on the Nick Eaton Ridge Trail.
Aug. 3 — Parkdale — Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two lost hikers that had started on Pinnacle Ridge Trail and had become lost. Resources were deployed, the hikers were located and given instructions to get back on the trail and were eventually able to hike out.
Theft or burglary:
July 29 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen property reported.
Aug. 2 — Binns Hill Road, 5300 block — Burglary of an occupied dwelling and subsequent stolen vehicle from the residence reported. The female suspect eluded law enforcement and was eventually taken into custody in Klickitat County, where the stolen vehicle was recovered.
July 29 — Moser Road, 1400 block — Theft of vehicle registration reported. The plates were entered as stolen.
July 30 — Tucker Road, 140 block — Multiple burglaries and thefts reported at a storage unit.
Aug. 5 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Burglary reported.
Other:
July 27 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block, Odell — Three males, one of which was a juvenile, were cited and released for minor in possession of alcohol.
July 27 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block, Odell — Custody dispute reported.
July 30 — Parkdale — Male issued a citation to appear in court for offensive littering.
July 30 — Odell Highway, 3300 block, Odell — Unattended death of a male reported.
