All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 18 — Wy’east Road, Odell — Male arrested for domestic assault IV.
July 20 — Allen Road, Parkdale — Male arrested on menacing and unlawful use of a weapon charges.
July 20 — Avalon Drive — Juvenile female cited for harassment.
July 23 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for menacing and disorderly conduct.
July 27 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Male cited and released for assault IV.
July 27 — Highway 35 — Male arrested for domestic assault IV and lodged at NORCOR.
July 28 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for assault IV.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 18 — S.W. Ruckel Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 21 — Tucker Park — Deputy investigated a two-car crash, which led to a driving under the influence of intoxicants arrest.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 25 — Pheasant View Drive, 4300 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 19 — Lingren Road, Odell — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
July 19 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 600 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a single vehicle crash with property damage. The driver was located and information was exchanged between the driver and property owner.
July 19 — Tucker Road, 2200 block — Deputy investigated a two vehicle, non-injury crash.
July 23 — Odell Highway, 3400 block, Odell — Hit and run reported.
July 24 — Dethman Ridge Drive, Odell — Male cited and released for the traffic crime of misdemeanor driving while suspended.
July 25 — Odell Highway, Odell — Deputy investigated a two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash.
July 26 — Odell — Deputy investigated a hit and run crash that occurred in Odell. The suspected was located and cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver.
July 27 — Pine Grove — Deputy investigated a two vehicle, non-injury crash.
July 28 — Old Parkdale Road, 6600 block, Parkdale — Male arrested for reckless driving and attempt to elude.
July 28 — Allen Road, 6600 block, Parkdale — Deputy briefly pursued a motor vehicle in Parkdale, but was ultimately unable to locate the vehicle or the driver. On July 29, deputies arrested the driver and lodged at NORCOR.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 18 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, and S.W. Benson, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on failure to appear warrants.
July 21 — Straight Hill Road, 3400 block, Odell — Male arrested for a warrant.
July 22 — Seaside — No contact order violation reported.
July 26 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested on an out of county warrant.
July 27 — Hood River County Fairgrounds, Odell — Female arrested on an outstanding Wasco County warrant following a traffic complaint investigation.
Search and rescue:
July 23 — Parkdale — Search and rescue conducted for two hikers lost on the Wyeth Trail.
July 27 — Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a search and rescue at Starvation Creek State Park.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 17 — Lost Lake Road, 5300 block, Dee — Burglary I, theft I and criminal mischief reported.
July 18 — Odell Highway, 3200 block — Burglary and theft complaints reported.
July 21 — Tucker Road, 2300 block — Theft reported.
July 21 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block, Odell — Car prowl reported.
July 22 — Tucker Road, 1200 block — Theft reported.
July 25 — Parkdale — Theft from a vehicle reported at Tamanawas Falls.
Other:
July 17 — Tucker Road, 900 block — Incident investigated (informational).
July 18 — Cascade Locks — Deputies took a report of a welfare check.
July 21 — Hood River — Male cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
July 21 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Found property reported.
July 20 — Hood River Courthouse — Deputy assisted the district attorney’s office on a pending case.
