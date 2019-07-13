All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 1 — Weber Street, 200 block, The Dalles — Deputy interviewed a female subject at NORCOR in regards to a narcotics case originating in The Dalles.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 5 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 5 —Hood River — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
July 1 — Tucker Road, 1400 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 3 — Hood River — Two car motor vehicle crash reported.
July 4 — Highway 35 and Paasch Drive — A vehicle was towed following a traffic stop for no operator’s license and no insurance.
July 5 — Belmont Drive, 3600 block — Singe vehicle, non-injury crash reported.
July 5 — Sherwood Campground, Parkdale — Two vehicle, non-injury crash reported on Highway 35.
July 7 — Fairview Drive, 3700 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 3 — E. Port Marina Drive, 600 block — Hood River area male arrested on out of county warrants.
Search and rescue:
July 5 — Herman creek Trail System, Cascade Locks — Search and rescue conducted near Herman Creek Campground.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 5 — S. W. Moody Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a report of a cold burglary.
Other:
July 5 — Tucker Road, 1500 block — Lost phone reported.
July 5 — State Street, 300 block — Found phone turned in at the sheriff’s office.
July 6 — Odell — Male cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
July 6 — Odell Highway, 3200 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
July 6 — Parkdale — Deputy investigated a livestock attack involving a cougar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.