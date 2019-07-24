All calls were responded to in the County of Hood River.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 9 — Indian Creek Road, 1400 block — Female contacted regarding an unlawful use of a motor vehicle complaint.
July 10 — Foxley Road, 800 block — Theft reported.
July 10 — Belmont Drive, 3500 block — Juvenile male cited for theft.
July 10 — Eastside Road, 1200 block — Theft of a package reported.
July 11 — Viento State Park — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft and criminal mischief reported.
July 13 — Odell Highway, 3100 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported.
July 13 — Odell Highway, 3100 block — Burglary reported at a residence.
July 13 — Odell Highway, 3100 block — Burglary reported at another Odell residence.
Other:
June 21 — John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — A cougar was killed.
June 22 — State Street, 300 block — A phone was found on an area trail and turned over to the sheriff’s office. The phone was later returned to its owner.
June 23 — Odell — Male arrested for furnishing alcohol to minors and a probation violation. He was lodged at NORCOR.
June 29 — Highway 35, 5400 block — Animal control was called to an address.
June 30 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Cell phone found.
July 12 — N.E. Forest Lane, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Animal complaint reported.
July 14 — AGA Road, Odell — Domestic complaint reported.
