All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 25 — Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding an assault.
June 27 — N.E. Cragmont Avenue, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for harassment.
June 27 — Westcliff Drive — Juvenile female cited for harassment.
June 27 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested and a female cited and released for harassment at the Wyeth Campground.
June 28 — Stoltz Drive — Cold assault reported from a male.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
June 24 — Clear Creek Road, Parkdale — Parkdale resident reported drug paraphernalia located at their residence.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
June 20 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Two juvenile males were cited for criminal mischief II and criminal trespass II.
June 21 — Wildwood Dog Road, 5200 block, Mt. Hood-Parkdale — Online vandalism follow-up assigned.
June 27 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a disorderly conduct call.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
June 21 — Tucker Road — Male arrested for attempted domestic assault IV and driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was lodged at NORCOR.
June 21 — Parkdale — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. BAC registered .14 percent. He was issued numerous traffic violations and was lodged at NORCOR. His vehicle was towed.
June 22 — Markham Road, 1700 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop.
June 24 — State Street, 300 block — Transient male arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine at the Hood River Circuit Courthouse. He was lodged at NORCOR.
June 29 — Highway 36 at milepost 94 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and failure to carry and present a driver’s license. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 21 — Wy’east Road, 3600 block — Suspected fraud reported.
June 25 — Thomsen Road, 3200 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
June 21 — Odell Highway, 3000 block — Hit and run reported. A male was cited for failure to preform the duties of a driver (property damage).
June 22 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for driving while felony revoked and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
June 26 — Cascade Locks — Non-injury motor vehicle collision at the Bridge of the Gods reported.
June 27 — Highway 35 — Sheriff’s office responded to a non-injury traffic crash.
June 28 — Eastside Road, 1200 block — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, rolling and striking a pear tree before catching fire. The driver was uninjured, and the fire contained to the vehicle. The driver was cited for careless driving.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 20 — S.W. Regulator Street 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for four felony warrants out of Umatilla County and one local warrant.
June 22 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for multiple out of state and local warrants.
June 23 — State Street, 300 block — Possible contempt of court reported near the Mosier Tunnels.
June 25 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for an outstanding Multnomah County warrant for criminal trespass II. The female was lodged at NORCOR.
June 26 — State Street, 300 block — Deputies transported a male that had been remanded into custody by the courts.
June 27 — Havel Avenue, 0-100 block — Female arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Search and rescue:
June 22 — Tamanawas Falls, Parkdale — Search and rescue conducted.
Theft or burglary:
June 20 — Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding an unlawful use of a motor vehicle complaint.
June 20 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Burglary reported.
June 22 — Tucker Road, 900 block — Burglary investigated.
June 23 — S. W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and theft from a motor vehicle reported.
Other:
June 20 — Chamberlain Drive, 4700 block — Dog bite reported.
June 20 — Post Canyon Road — Deputy took a report of an adult contributing to the delinquency of a minor (furnishing alcohol).
June 21 — Cascade Locks — Deputy dispatched regarding a possible suicide attempt.
June 21 — S.E. Wheeler Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy took a call concerning the welfare of a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.