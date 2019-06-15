All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
June 4 — Indian Creek Road — Hood River female cited for harassment following a physical altercation.
June 8 — Neal Creek Mill Road — County units were dispatched to an assault with two victims and three suspects. One of the suspects was arrested that morning and the other two were cited and released later.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
June 6 — Harvey Road, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Criminal mischief reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
June 4 — Highway 35 near Glass Drive — Abandoned vehicle towed for being a traffic hazard.
June 4 — Hood River — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
June 4 — Cooper Spur Road, 6700 block, Parkdale — Person cited for a failure to appear warrant.
June 7 — N.W. Lakeside Avenue, 0-100, Cascade Locks — Deputy attempted to serve a warrant in Cascade Locks and determined through investigation that it was unfounded.
June 8 — Eliot Drive, 3100 block — Female arrested on a warrant.
June 8 — Eagle Creek Trailhead, Cascade Locks — Male arrested with a Clackamas County Circuit Court warrant following a traffic stop.
Theft or burglary:
June 3 — Otter Tail Lake, Parkdale — Theft of kayak reported.
June 5 — N.E. Forest Lane, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding an unlawful entry into a motor vehicle complaint.
June 5 — N.E. Riverview Drive, 200 block, Cascade Locks — Car prowl reported.
June 6 — N.E. Lewis Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle reported. The vehicle was later recovered near Multnomah Falls.
June 6 — Pinemont Staging Area, Parkdale — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and theft reported.
Other:
June 4 — Windsong Drive, 1200 block — Unattended death reported.
June 6 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Two juveniles were cited for possession of an inhalant delivery system.
June 6 — Windy Cove — Juvenile male taken into custody on a police officer mental hold. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
June 8 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for child neglect II and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
June 11 — Cascade Avenue, 1800 bock — Female cited for failure to comply with compulsory school attendance laws.
