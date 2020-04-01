All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 13 — Indian Creek Road — Deputies took a report of a fight at a local high school.
March 20 — S.W. Wasco Street, Cascade Locks — Domestic assault investigated. The suspect had fled the area before law enforcement arrived.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
March 14 — Lost Lake Road, 5100 block — Criminal mischief reported.
March 15 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Trespassing complaint reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 11 — Belmont Drive, 4300 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving following a single vehicle crash on Belmont Drive at Country Club Road.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 12 — Country Club Road, 800 block — Identity theft reported.
March 14 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Counterfeit $1 reported.
March 19 — N.W. Clark Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 11 — Hood River — Abandoned vehicle towed.
March 12 — Herman Creek Road, Cascade Locks — Abandoned vehicle towed; it had previously been tagged for removal.
March 12 — Frontage Road, Cascade Locks — Abandoned vehicle towed.
March 17 — Jeanette Road, 1600 block — Non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 17 — Neal Creek Road, 3400 block — Deputy responded to a structure fire and became aware of a probation violation which had occurred.
March 20 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Deputy took a report of a juvenile violation the conditions of their probation.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 17 — Lost Lake Road, 5100 block — Stolen ATV and trailer recovered.
March 18 — Highway 35, 14000 block — Unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle reported.
March 19 — Tucker Road, 900 block — Burglary investigated.
March 20 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Theft reported.
March 22 — Wyeth Campground, Cascade Locks — Multiple car prowls reported at the Wyeth Trailhead.
Other:
March 13 — Kingsley Staging Area — Deputy spoke with a resident from the rural area of Kingsley. The reporting party had found a bicycle; the deputy later took the bike and placed it in the civil defense building.
March 13 — Henderson Road, 700 block — Lost property reported.
March 17 — Dethman Ridge Road, 3400 block — Unattended death reported.
March 19 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Unattended death of an Odell male reported.
March 21 — Cathern Road, 3400 block — Disturbance reported in Odell.
