

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

April 2 — State Street — Sheriff’s office received a complaint of explicit content being used to harass the reporting party (pornography/obscene material).

April 4 — S.W. Edgewood Street, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a domestic assault call.

April 5 — Indian Creek Road — Juvenile male arrested for assault.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

March 31 — S.W. John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Trespassing reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

March 31 — Country Club, 1300 block — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest. BAC registered .36 percent. She was medically cleared and lodged at NORCOR.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

April 5 — Frankton Road, 400 block — Vehicle that had traveled onto private property, causing damage to a newly seeded lawn, reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

March 31 — S.W. John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for multiple warrants.

Theft or burglary:

April 2 — Eliot Drive, 3000 block — Theft from a building reported.

April 3 — Hood River — Theft reported.

April 4 — Post Canyon Drive, 4200 block — Theft of motor vehicle parts reported.

April 7 — Highway 35, 13000 block, Parkdale — Car prowl reported.

Sex offenses:

April 5 — Hood River — Deputy took an agency assist report from a Hood River resident regarding a sexual assault that occurred in the city. The report was forwarded to the police department for follow-up.

Other:

April 2 — Kenwood Drive, 4600 block — Lost property reported.

April 2 — Odell Highway — Possible child abuse reported.

April 7 — Highway 35, 2200 block — Civil complaint reported.

April 7 — Neal Creek Road — Deputy responded to a report of an out of control juvenile.