All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

March 28 — Harvey Road, Cascade Locks — Harassment reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

March 29 — Dee Highway at milepost 12 — Deputy responded to a single vehicle off the roadway on Highway 281 near milepost 12.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. A breath test was provided, showing a BAC of .14 percent. He was released to family with citations for driving under the influence of alcohol, violation driving while suspended and minor in possession of alcohol.

March 30 — Country Club Road — Deputy investigated a driving complaint that led to a crash on Country Club. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. She was also cited for driving uninsured and open container.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

March 27 — Stadelman Drive, 3200 block — Deputy assisted the Hood River Police Department with a probable cause arrest on a forgery case that occurred in the city of Hood River.

March 29 — State Street, 300 block — Walk in report of fraud and identity theft given.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

March 30 — Hood River — Vehicle towed after it crashed and could not be driven.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

March 25 — Lower Mill Drive, 3000 block — Deputies arrested a female for outstanding warrants.

March 25 — WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Female was arrested for a protection order violation.

March 30 — Wyeth Campground, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

Theft or burglary:

March 24 — N.W. Portage Road, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy took a report of a vehicle that was broken into.

March 25 — Dethman Ridge Road, 3400 block — Theft of a bicycle reported.

March 30 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Attempted theft reported.

Sex offenses:

March 26 — Odell — Deputy responded to a 911 open line call (sex crime, other).

Other:

March 26 — Tucker Road, 1000 block — Runaway juvenile reported.

March 28 — Hood River — Deputies investigated an attempted suicide.

March 29 — Guignard Drive, 3400 block — Dog bite reported.