All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
March 7 — Hunter Road — Domestic assault IV and criminal mischief I reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
March 7 — Dee Highway, milepost 12.5 — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving following a motor vehicle crash on Highway 281.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
March 6 — Chamberlin Drive, 4600 block — Theft by deception reported.
March 6 — State Street, 300 block — Identity theft reported.
March 10 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Counterfeit currency reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
March 4 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Cascade Locks resident reported a cold hit and run to her vehicle.
March 5 — Odell — Two vehicle, non-injury traffic crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
March 6 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for an out of state warrant.
March 8 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for violating a protective order.
March 8 — Hood River — Violation of a pre-trial no-contact order reported.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
March 5 — Mark Hatfield Trailhead — Car prowl reported. Two purses were reported to have been stolen from a vehicle.
March 6 — Odell Highway, 3600 block — Male arrested for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft III and harassment.
March 10 — Nastasi Drive, 4000 block — Deputy took an agency assist report regarding a recovered firearm previously stolen out of Hood River.
Other:
March 4 — Odell Highway — Deputy began an investigation into possible child abuse that was unfounded. The case was closed.
March 5 — S.E. Windsong Drive, 1000 block, Cascade Locks — Disturbance reported at an adult foster care facility.
March 5 — York Hill Drive — Deputy took an informational report.
March 6 — Summit Drive, 3900 block — Officer responded to a disturbance (informational).
