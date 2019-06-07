All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 30 — S.W. Edgewood Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for harassment.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
May 29 — Old Parkdale Road, 7000 block, Parkdale — Criminal mischief at a farm reported.
May 30 — Baseline Drive, 7500 block, Parkdale — Deputy took a report of a lock that was cut on a storage container.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 28 — State Street, 300 block — Sheriff’s office received a walk-in complaint of attempted fraud.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 30 — Forest Service Road 44, Parkdale — Deputy covered a single vehicle, injury rollover crash about 1.6 miles from Highway 35.
May 31 — Tamanawas Falls Trailhead, Parkdale — Hit and run reported.
June 1 — Highway 35, 4800 block, Parkdale — Male cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended following a traffic stop. The drier was also cited for violation of the basic rule.
June 2 — WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash that occurred near the Bridge of the Gods.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 31 — AGA Road, 3300 block, Odell — Male arrested for two probation violation warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
June 2 — N.W. Portage Road, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a probation violation.
Theft or burglary:
May 31 — Cascade Locks — Theft that occurred near Thunder Island reported.
May 31 — Park Place Loop, 3600 block — Car prowl reported.
May 31 — St. Charles Place, 700 block — Car prowl reported.
Other:
May 29 — Hood View Court — Deputy responded to a report of a male with mental health issues.
June 1 — Highway 35 at milepost 64 — Deputy responded to assist the Oregon State Police (agency assist).
