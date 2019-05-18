All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
May 11 — Wy’east Road — Deputy responded to a report of an assault that had occurred at a party. A juvenile was cited and released for assault IV.
Escape:
May 9 — S.W. Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — A felonious male escaped constructive custody. Responding units were unable to locate him.
May 10 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — While investigating a disorderly male, the male fled from law enforcement after being informed he was under arrest.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
May 11 — Webster Road, 2700 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 9 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — Deputies responded to an injury crash.
May 10 — AGA Road, 3300 block — A hit and run crash involving a parked vehicle was reported. The parked vehicle sustained damage to the front.
May 10 — Eastside Road, 1600 block — Deputy took a walk-in report of a hit and run with property damage that had occurred May 7.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 9 — S.W. Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for hindering prosecution.
May 14 — Parkdale — Male arrested on warrants.
Theft or burglary:
May 6 — May Street, 1600 block — Theft reported.
May 9 — Elliot Drive, 3100 block — Burglary reported.
Other:
May 6 — May Street, 1600 block — An informational report was taken regarding inappropriate pictures being shared by juveniles.
May 6 — Highway 35, 6100 block — Male contacted regarding a neighbor’s dog attacking his dog.
May 7 — Iowa Drive, 5900 block, Parkdale — A male was found deceased in his home, likely of natural causes.
May 9 — Parkdale — A male was taken into custody on a peace officer’s mental hold.
May 11 — Mitchell Point Drive — Runaway juvenile reported.
