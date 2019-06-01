All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
May 16 — May Street, 2600 block — Male arrested for unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine.
May 16 — N. W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy conducted a controlled narcotics operation in Cascade Locks. Upon completion, the deputy arrested a male for unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine. The male was lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
May 15 — Orchard Road, 1500 block — Male arrested for trespassing and a probation violation.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
May 25 — Van Horn Drive near Eastside Road — Deputy responded to a single car motor vehicle crash. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered .18 percent.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
May 16 — N. W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — A vehicle parked in a parking lot received a small paint scuff to the passenger’s side door during a law enforcement operation. The vehicle owner was located and notified.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
May 17 — Regulator Street, Cascade Locks — Female arrested on an active detainer for a probation violation.
May 18 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Deputies assisted in the apprehension of a wanted subject who had fled on foot into the Columbia River. The male was taken into custody and ultimately lodged at NORCOR for the warrant and multiple other criminal charges.
May 19 — Paasch Drive, 2000 block — Male arrested for an outstanding felony warrant as well as attempt to elude (vehicle). He was lodged at NORCOR.
Theft or burglary:
May 15 — Markham Road, 1600 block — Theft complaint reported.
May 16 — E. Marina Drive, 1000 block — Theft reported.
May 23 — May Street, 1600 block — Two juveniles were cited for theft III.
Other:
May 17 — Cooper Dam Road, 1700 block — Deputy responded to a report of a juvenile issue.
May 22 — Cooper Dam Road, 1700 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
May 23 — May Street, 1600 block — A juvenile was cited for possession of an inhalant delivery system.
May 25 — S.E. Mountain View Road, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Deputies responded to a report of an unattended child. The child was reunited with his mother.
May 25 — Cooper Dam Road, 1700 block — Runaway juvenile reported.
