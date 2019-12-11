All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Dec. 3 — Post Canyon Drive, 4200 block — Juvenile cited and released for unlawful possession of schedule II substances.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 25 — Holly Drive, 3600 block — Fraud reported regarding a rental property on Sieverkropp Drive.
Dec. 3 — KLM Drive — Suspected fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 27 — S.W. John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Hit and run reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 3 — Sherrard Road, 4100 block — Subject arrested on a Washington County warrant.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 2 — Pioneer Road, 1900 block — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR for burglary I, assault IV and criminal mischief II.
Other:
Nov. 30 — Cascade Locks — Deputy assisted with an investigation of a fatality on I-84 westbound near exit 51.
Dec. 3 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile runaway reported. The juvenile was later located by friends and returned to their mother.
Dec. 3 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Online extortion reported.
