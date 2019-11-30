All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 13 — Wy’east Road — Juvenile cited and released for assault in Odell.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 15 — May Street, 1600 block — Social media threat directed at an unknown school. Two juveniles were cited for disorderly conduct.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Nov. 23 — Country Club Road, 1600 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Nov. 15 — Orchard Road, 1700 block — Fraudulent credit card charge reported.
Nov. 15 — S.W. Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Deputies responded to a possible order violation and burglary.
Nov. 21 — Methodist Road, 1100 block — Identity theft reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 19 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — County deputies investigated a three vehicle, non-injury traffic crash.
Nov. 20 — Tucker Road — Single vehicle, non-injury crash reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 23 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested on an active warrant.
Search and rescue:
Nov. 11 — Cascade Locks — Attempted suicide reported, which eventually became a search and rescue case.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Nov. 11 — Dry Creek Road, Cascade Locks — Theft I and criminal mischief reported.
Nov. 13 — S.W. Wasco Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Stolen vehicle from Sandy recovered.
Nov. 15 — Van Horn Drive, 2000 block — Theft reported to have occurred the previous evening.
Nov. 15 — Riordan Hill Drive, 4700 block — Theft I reported.
Nov. 18 — S.W. Ruckel Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Theft reported.
Nov. 19 — Barrett Drive, 4200 block — Theft investigated.
Nov. 20 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Burglary II reported.
Nov. 21 — Tamanawas Falls — Stolen property from a motor vehicle reported in Parkdale.
Nov. 21 — S.W. Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Theft of services reported.
Nov. 23 — S.W. Sadie B Street, 900 block, Cascade Locks — Burglary reported.
Other:
Nov. 14 — Tucker Road, 1600 block — Deputy assisted the fire department with a family notification.
Nov. 19 — Hood River — Report of possible physical abuse involving a child reported; the allegation was unfounded.
Nov. 24 — Odell Highway, 3100 block — Deputy assisted with a medical call.
