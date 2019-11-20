All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Nov. 1 — Trout Creek Ridge Road, Parkdale — Male arrested for assault I.
Nov. 2 — Cooper Spur Road, Parkdale — Male arrested for felony domestic assault IV. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Nov. 1 — S.W. Spelling Place, 900 block, Cascade Locks — Criminal mischief reported.
Nov. 5 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Criminal mischief reported from an Odell business.
Nov. 10 — Hunter Road, 600 block — Juvenile male cited for criminal mischief II.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Oct. 31 — Hutson Drive, 4400 block, Parkdale — Theft by deception reported.
Nov. 4 — S.E. Hammond Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — It was reported that a credit card had been used in Georgia from a Cascade Locks resident.
Nov. 8 — 12th Street, 1300 block — Forgery reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Nov. 1 — Indian Creek Road — Hit and run with property damage reported.
Nov. 2 — Hood River — An Odell male was cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Nov. 4 — I-84 at milepost 52, Cascade Locks — Male cited and release for reckless driving.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Nov. 4 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested for a probation violation warrant.
Nov. 4 — Cooper Spur Road, Parkdale — No contact order violation reported.
Nov. 9 — Second Street, 100 block — Male transient arrested for a probation violation detainer.
Nov. 11 — WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a restraining order violation and harassment.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Oct. 31 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — It was reported at an individual drove off without playing for $10 in gas.
Nov. 1 — Country Club Road, 1000 block — Burglary II and theft II reported.
Nov. 2 — Riordan Hill Drive, 4500 block — Male arrested for unlawful use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief II and criminal trespass II.
Nov. 4 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Theft reported.
Nov. 5 — Starvation Creek Trailhead, Cascade Locks — Car prowl reported.
Nov. 9 — Parkdale — A stolen vehicle out of Clackamas County was located on the Spur Road. The vehicle was towed to the sheriff’s impound lot, where it was secured. The owner was contacted.
Other:
Nov. 1 — Eugene Street, 1000 block — Nude photos shared by a juvenile reported.
Nov. 1 — John Quincy Street, Cascade Locks — It was reported that a dog bit another dog, causing injury.
Nov. 3 — S.W. Ruckel Street, Cascade Locks — Deputies responded to a report of an out of control juvenile.
Nov. 4 — Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a report of an attempted suicide. The person was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
