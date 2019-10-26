Oct. 7 — Leasure Drive — Male arrested for menacing.
Oct. 11 — Hutson Road — A female was cited and released for assault IV.
Oct. 15 — Indian Creek Road, 1200 block — Juvenile cited for minor in possession of a marijuana vape device.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Oct. 7 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Juvenile cited for disorderly conduct after a fire alarm was pulled at a middle school.
Oct. 9 — Tucker Road, 1400 block — Criminal trespass II and criminal mischief reported.
Oct. 14 — S.W. Tahoma Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Trespassing and property damage reported.
Oct. 16 — Maple Road, 3200 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Oct. 17 — Iowa Drive, 5900 block, Parkdale — Deputy took a trespassing complaint.
Oct. 12 — Peach Tree Drive, 3300 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Oct. 11 — Bing Drive, 4200 block — Identity theft reported.
Oct. 18 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Fraudulent check reported.
Oct. 18 — Clear Creek Road, 8400 block, Parkdale — Identity theft reported.
Oct. 7 — Wells Drive, 1600 block — Deputy responded to a non-injury traffic crash.
Oct. 11 — Highway 35 and Booth Hill — Deputy responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.
Oct. 21 — Hess Road, Parkdale — Deputy investigated a traffic crash with injury on private property.
Oct. 21 — Portland Drive, 4700 block — Hit and run reported.
Oct. 21 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Oct. 14 — Highway 35, 14000 block, Parkdale — Female arrested at the White River Snow Park for multiple crimes and a parole violation. She was lodged at NORCOR.
Oct. 21 — S.W. Regulator Street, 100 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for two probation violations.
Oct. 13 — Wyeth Trail — Search and rescue conducted.
Oct. 7 — Dry Creek Road, Cascade Locks — Theft of diesel fuel reported.
Oct. 8 — Gilhouley Road — Theft reported on Middle Mountain.
Oct. 9 — Summit Drive, 3700 block — Commercial burglary reported.
Oct. 9 — Indian Creek Road, 1400 block — Theft reported.
Oct. 15 — Dee Highway, 7100 bock — Burglary I and theft I reported.
Oct. 21 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Male cited for theft III.
