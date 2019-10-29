All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Other:
Oct. 12 — Aubert Drive, 4200 block, Parkdale — A female was taken into custody on a peace officer mental hold. She was transported to the hospital and released to the care of Center for Living.
Oct. 13 — Dee Highway, 7100 block — Unattended death reported.
Oct. 13 — Parkdale — The sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle pulling a dilapidated travel trailer up Pinemont Road (FR17) and returning a short time later without the trailer. Efforts to locate the trailer on Oct. 13 were unsuccessful. On Oct. 17, the trailer was located, abandoned off the 640 Spur Road, about four-tenths of a mile from the intersection of the 640 Spur Road and FR 17, U.S. Forest Service property.
