All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 18 — Neal Creek Mill Road — Juvenile cited for harassment.
Sept. 19 — Pioneer Road — Domestic assault and menacing reported.
Sept. 20 — Henderson Road — Harassment at a local care facility investigated.
Sept. 24 — Ruckel Street, Cascade Locks — Male cited to appear in court for attempted assault IV.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 19 — WaNaPa Street, Cascade Locks — Female arrested for disorderly conduct II.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 21 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic crash.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Sept. 26 — Tucker Road, 1700 block — Attempted fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 26 — Cooper Spur Road, 8300 block — Male arrested for attempt to elude in a vehicle and reckless driving and was lodged at NORCOR.
Theft or burglary:
Sept. 18 — Van Horn Drive, 2800 block — Attempted aggravated theft reported.
Sept. 24 — N.E. Columbia Gorge Way, 1400 block, Cascade Locks — Attempted theft reported.
Sept. 25 — N.W. WaNaPa Street, 700 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy took several unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reports.
Sept. 26 — Tucker Road, 1400 block — Burglary reported.
Sept. 27 — Oak Street, 400 block — Male arrested for theft III and theft of services from a business in the city of Hood River.
Other:
Sept. 16 — S.E. Windsong Drive, 1200 block, Cascade Locks — Found bike reported.
Sept. 17 — May Street, 1600 block — Deputies took a report of vaping at a middle school.
Sept. 18 — State Street, 300 block — Sheriff Office received the final report of a suspected arson fire from Oregon State Police.
Sept. 23 — Wheeler Road, 2900 block — Deputy responded to a civil issue.
