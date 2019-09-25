All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Sept. 2 — Parkdale — Male arrested at Lost Lake Campground for domestic assault IV and disorderly conduct II. He was lodged at NORCOR. A juvenile female was cited for minor in possession of alcohol.
Sept. 5 — Highway 35 — Domestic disturbance reported. A male was cited for harassment.
Sept. 6 — Clear Creek Road — Deputy assisted the Oregon State Police with a domestic assault, harassment and menacing investigation.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Sept. 3 — Viento State Park — Deputy took a report of a vehicle window being broken.
Sept. 3 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Sept. 7 — Highway 35 near Baldwin Creek Road, Parkdale — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop. He was also cited for open container, failure to maintain lane and following too closely. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
Sept. 5 — Trout Creek Ridge Road, 5700 block — Identity theft reported to have occurred in Hood River County.
Sept. 5 — State Street, 300 block — Identity theft reported to have occurred in Hood River County.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
Sept. 1 — Davis Drive — Deputy took a report of a vehicle that appeared to have crashed with no one around. The driver was contacted and cited for failure to perform duties of a driver, property damage.
Sept. 1 — Odell Highway, 3100 block — Male cited and released for failure to perform the duties of a driver, property.
Sept. 2 — Highway 282 — Motor vehicle crash reported.
Sept. 3 — Davis Drive near Early Road — Motor vehicle crash reported.
Sept. 4 — Tucker Road — Juvenile male cited for reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver following a motor vehicle crash.
Sept. 6 — Airport Drive, 3600 block — Fatal plane crash investigated.
Sept. 7 — Eastside Road, 2200 block — Male arrested for the traffic crimes of reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver (property). The driver was also cited for not having an operator’s license and was lodged at NORCOR. In the same incident, another adult was cited for permitting the unlawful operation of a vehicle.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Sept. 6 — W. Prospect Avenue, 3800 block — Male arrested for a probation violation.
Sept. 6 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a warrant at the Bridge of the Gods trailhead.
Sept. 7 — Parkdale — Male arrested for a restraining order violation and lodged at NORCOR.
Sept. 7 — Parkdale — Male arrested for an outstanding failure to appear warrant. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Sept. 1 — Indian Creek Road, 1000 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Sept. 2 — Tucker Road, 1400 block — Burglary reported.
Sept. 3 — Highway 35, 100 block — Theft I reported.
Sept. 4 — Laurance Lake Campground — Male contacted regarding a burglary and theft complaint.
Sept. 5 — Highway 35, 2300 block — Theft of gas reported.
Sept. 7 — S. W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Theft of alcohol reported.
Other:
Sept. 1 — N.E. Forest Lane, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Dog bite reported.
Sept. 3 — N.W. Clark Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Runaway reported.
Sept. 6 — S.W. Regulator Street, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a welfare check call.
Sept. 7 — Hood River — Male cited for minor in possession of alcohol by consumption. He was cited and released.
